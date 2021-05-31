Kangana Reunites With Family Post COVID-19 Recovery, SSR Case Update: Bollywood Recap

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 31, 2021. From Kangana Ranaut sharing her most challenging part about being COVID-19 positive to Sonu Sood completing 19 years in Bollywood, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Kangana Ranaut shares 'most challenging' part of testing COVID positive

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram earlier today and shared the most challenging part of testing positive for the viral disease. She stated that isolation was the most difficult thing to do and it was lovely meeting her friends and family in Manali. She shared a picture with her friends and family members on her IG handle and wrote, "Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandma tom in Mandi."

Sonu Sood celebrates 19 years in Bollywood

Bollywood star Sonu Sood made his film debut back in the year 2002 with the movie titled Shaheed-E-Azam, directed by Sukumar Nair. The 47-year-old actor took to Twitter and recalled the memories from his first film in Bollywood and expressed how the time flew by. Shaheed-E-Azam was based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and the film traced his life as well as his quest for India's independence. Sonu Sood was seen essaying the lead role of Bhagat Singh.

Oh Wow,

How time flies..This will always remain as one of my most special film❣️#ShaeedEAzamBhagatSingh https://t.co/UD0Aghh3Kn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 31, 2021

Shanaya Kapoor's pictures go viral on social media

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram recently and shared a series of pictures from one of her photoshoots. The soon-to-be actor dressed up in an all-white outfit and also added a huge sombrero to complete her look. Her caption read, "mentally I’m in Mexico ordering for tacos by the beach 😋 #tbshootdays💛."

Juhi Chawla files suit against 5G implementation in India

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, who has been quite vocal about the harmful effects of radiofrequency radiation (RF) lately, recently filed a lawsuit against the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India. She believed that 5G technology exposes people and animals to RF radiation that is 10 to 100 times greater than it exists today. The Bench of Justice C Harishankar on May 31 refused to hear the matter and transferred it to another bench of the Delhi High Court. The matter will now be heard on June 2.

NCB takes Sushant's cook Neeraj to an 'undisclosed location'

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is carrying out an investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff in the case linked to the late actor’s death. In the latest, the investigating agency’s officials were seen taking his cook Neeraj to an undisclosed location in Mumbai. The NCB, however, clarified that they had not arrested him while the questioning of his domestic help Keshav and flatmate Siddharth Pithani continued.

Image - Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood's Instagram Accounts

