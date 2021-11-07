Kanika Dhillon And Himanshu Sharma Welcome Baby Boy; Share Pics With Son

Screenwriters Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma welcome their first child together, a baby boy named Veer. Dhillon took to her Instagram and made the announcement as she shared an adorable post of her newborn baby and husband Himanshu. Kanika and Himanshu tied the knot earlier this year in January.

Kanika Dhillon took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son with a picture of Himanshu lifting their son Veer on his shoulders and a picture of herself as she cradled her son in her lap. As she shared the picture, the screenwriter wrote, "In gratitude, with our hearts full - Wishing love, light and happiness to all our lovelies! #mylife #myboys #mylove … #veerdhillonsharma."

Dhillon also shared throwback pictures of herself during her pregnancy and wrote, "Mommy-to-be days flashback…. In Mary Mason's words ‘ I carried my baby inside me for 9 months, I will carry him in my arms for 3 years and in my heart till the day I die..’ To my little miracle baby Veer - ur my whole heart just walking around n cooing n gurgling n reminding me that ‘oh! Life really can be so unbelievably beautiful! #gratitude #love #new mom #mom #thanku to each n every beautiful soul/ person who helped/guided n comforted me in the most beautiful journey of my life… you know who you all are."

Actor Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram and shared a picture with baby Veer. Bhumi used an emoji to hide the baby's face and wrote, "I call him rasgulla."

In a joint interview with Peeping Moon, Kanika and Himanshu revealed why they kept the news of their pregnancy and the birth of their son a secret at first. They said that both of them were very private people in real life and liked to take their time to share such important news with the world. The couple added that with the ongoing COVID wave during their pregnancy, they wanted to have a healthy delivery and share the news with the world later.

On the work front, Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have written the story of the upcoming comedy-drama film Raksha Bandhan. The movie features Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister.

Image: Instagram/@kanika.d