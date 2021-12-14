Kapil Dev Gets Emotional After Watching '83' Trailer; Says 'let's Wait For Its Release'

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev spoke about the forthcoming highly anticipated sports biopic, 83, that revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win and also about his early struggles with the English language at a promotional event. As a celebrity guest, Dev attended the Indian launch of Burlington English, the global education conglomerate that aims to collaborate with schools, institutions, school leaders, and entrepreneurs across the country to provide high-quality English learning material and programmes driven by pedagogy and supported by technology.

According to ANI, during a conversation at the event, Kapil Dev shared his thoughts about the forthcoming film that portrays India's World Cup win in 1983, on the silver screen. He said, "After watching the trailer I am very emotional, but let's wait for December 24 to see the end product. I can't say anything till it is released."

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the World Cup-winning team. Speaking about Ranveer Singh and the whole cast, the 62-year-old said, "Ranveer is a great actor. I don't think he needs any inputs or any help. He just spent time with me and rest he is smart enough."

Dev was named by Wisden as the Indian cricketer of the century in the year 2002. He holds the record of being the youngest cricket captain to win the world cup at the age of 24 years. During the 1978-1979 season, Dev was far from being fluent in English.

Further speaking about how he combats his fears about the language, he said, You will come to know that better once the movie releases. I still don't know the language that much, but I know the language to communicate. That's more important for me. I still learn a new word daily."

Meanwhile, 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Deepika will be seen as Romi, Kapil Dev's wife. The film is slated for release on December 24.