Kapil Sharma & Dhamaka Cast Make The Best Of A Technical Snag On TKSS; Watch Their BTS Fun

Dhamaka's cast appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show earlier this month, and apart from spilling details about the latest action thriller, Kartik Aaryan & co made sure to engage in bouts of laughter with comedy king Kapil Sharma. A BTS clip has recently surfaced from TKSS' sets, showcasing how both Kapil and Dhamaka's cast made the most out of a technical snag. The clip opens with Kartik Aaryan capturing a video from the sets and then pans to Kapil crooning some melodious tracks, which Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash can be seen grooving to.

Even when the technical glitch gets fixed, the banter continues with Kapil crooning AR Rahman's Humma Humma, and Kartik joins the leading ladies. The fun-filled moments have been captured by the Archana Puran Singh, and provide for the perfect comedic respite.

Kapil Sharma and Dhamaka cast get groovy on TKSS sets

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 30, Archana Puran uploaded the 3-minute long clip, which puts Kapil's exceptional singing skills on display as he seems to make a soundcheck. For the caption, she wrote," BEHIND THE SCENES fun when technical snag ki wajah se thodi der shoot mein rukaavat aayee. Iss rukaavat ke liye bilkul khed nahin ! Throwback #bts". Take a look.

The episode came with a lot of rib-tickling moments, with Kapil asking Kartik Aaryan if he follows only popular celebrities (hinting at himself). Kapil was also seen teasing Kartik for stealing Akshay Kumar's project. He noted that all these years Khiladi Kumar has bagged all major projects and Kartik became the first one to steal something from him. Comedian Krushna Abhishek also engaged the audience as he appeared in a Sheikh's avatar.

Meanwhile, Dhamaka was screened at the 52nd International Film Festival of India, shortly after its OTT release. It showcases Aaryan as news anchor Arjun Pathak, who takes on his professional responsibility while also dealing with a personal crisis. The movie, which started premiering on Netflix on November 19, 2021, comes as an official remake of the 2013 film The Terror Live by Kim Byung-woo. Meanwhile, Kartik is currently filming for his next project, Shehzada, helmed by Rohit Dhawan.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEKAPILSHARMASHOW)