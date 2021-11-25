Kapil Sharma Runs Into Two Indian Cricketers On Flight; Guess Who Are They

Indian television personality Kapil Sharma recently ran into two Indian star cricketers while boarding a flight to an unknown destination. Kapil met the cricketers onboard the connecting bus to their flight. Kapil shared the picture on social media, where he asked his fans to take a guess on who all are in the frame. Kapil's fans were absolutely on point in their answers as they correctly guessed them to be Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan. Both Chahar and Kishan were part of the Indian squad that played the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

In the picture, Kapil can be seen clicking a selfie with Chahar and Kishan. While Chahar is seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue shorts, Kishan is wearing a red shirt and black pants. Kapil, on the other hand, is seen wearing a red jacket, a black t-shirt, and dark sunglasses. After looking at Kapil's post, some users took to the comment section to suggest that Chahar and Kishan might soon come to the show. Chahar had once visited the show alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Parthiv Patel. Kapil had recently invited former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif on his show.

Chahar and Kishan's India career

As far as Chahar and Kishan are concerned, the duo was part of the T20I series against the Kiwis, where they were given an opportunity to play in the starting XI by their new coach and captain. While Kishan played just one game in the three-match series, Chahar featured in all three matches and picked three wickets, and also scored a quickfire 21 runs. Kishan scored 29 runs in the only match he played in the series.

Both players were also part of India's T20 World Cup squad. Kishan was included in the main draft of 15 players and even received a chance to play in one of the games in the World Cup. Chahar, on the other hand, was travelling as a reserve player.

(Image: @surya_14kumar/Twitter)