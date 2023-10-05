Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan Summoned By ED In Mahadev Betting App Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned comedian Kapil Sharma and actors Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi for questioning in connection with the Mahadev betting application money-laundering case, officials said. A total of 100 online betting apps are on the ED's radar. Sources said the agency has accused the celebs of receiving money from the promoters of the Mahadev Betting App for promoting their product in the virtual (online) space. Around 100 people, including celebrities and influencers, are under the ED's scanner in the case and they will also be summoned soon, sources said.

Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal who hail from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, are the promoters of the Mahadev Betting App and reportedly, operate from Dubai. Celebrities who attended Chandrakar's wedding, which was organised in Dubai at a reported cost of ₹260 crore, are also under the ED scanner and will receive summons in the coming time.

3 things you need to know

It is being described as a multi-crore scam involving 50 lakh app users.

5 fresh summons have been issued by the ED, with another top actor's name also appearing in the list.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was summoned by the ED on October 6, has sought a two-week extension to appear before the agency for questioning.

Fresh summons issued in Mahadev betting app scam

Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi are among the celebrities who have received summons from the ED in connection with the multi-crore scam. They will be asked to appear before the agency in the coming time. This development came after Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the ED on Wednesday in connection with the Mahadev betting application money-laundering case. The Brahmastra actor was asked to appear at the agency's Raipur office on October 6. He has sought an extension of two weeks.

Top Bollywood celebs attended the accused's wedding in Dubai

More than 100 celebrities and influencers are under ED's radar in the case. One of the main accused in the Mahadev betting app scam, Sourabh Chandrakar reportedly involved an event management company to handle payments made to the celebrities who attended his wedding in Dubai in February 23. This company facilitated a lavish wedding, which was attended by Tiger Shroff, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.