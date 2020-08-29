Kapoor Family Comes Together For Ganpati Celebrations; Kareena, Karisma Share Pictures

Kareena Kapoor along with son Taimur Ali Khan on Saturday visited Karisma Kapoor's residence for Ganpati darshan. Karisma took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful family picture featuring parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Reema Jain, Karisma's kids — Samaira, and Kiaan, among others.

Sanjay Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and many others dropped heart emojis on the pictures. Aadar Jain shared an adorable picture with Taimur on his Insta story and wrote, 'Baby's Day Out'.

Kareena Kapoor shares old pic from fancy restaurant; says 'Count memories, not calories'

Apart from this post, Kareena goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories, IGTV and so much more, keeping fans entertained through her social media handle. Earlier to this post, Bebo went on to share a picture with her girl gang from their recent reunion. In the picture, the girl squad can be seen striking some stunning poses looking all dolled up in glamourous avatars. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “When worst comes to worst, the squad comes first. PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action”. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Kareena will next be seen in the much-awaited movie ''Laal Singh Chaddha'' alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the American film Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in a lead role. Post that, Kareena will also be seen in the Poo Diaries TV series and the magnum opus ''Takht''.

