Kareena Kapoor Shares Old Pic From Fancy Restaurant; Says 'Count Memories, Not Calories'

Jab We Met actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Friday, August 28, 2020, to share a throwback picture of her at a fancy restaurant. In the throwback picture, the actor can be seen showing off her glamourous looks along with a quirky caption. Fans and netizens cannot stop themselves from commenting on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena showed off her glam side in this throwback picture. In the post, the actor can be seen sporting a dark blue and white striped shirt along with blue trousers. She also completed her look with a hexagon-shaped quirky sunglasses along with black nail paint and opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo and bold lips. One can also notice the elaborate set up that consists of wine glasses, quarter plates, and cutlery.

Kareena Kapoor also went on to pen a quirky caption along with the post. She wrote, “Count the memories, not the calories… #FoodForThought #Deep”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans and netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went on to comment on all things nice. The post also garnered heaps of praise and positive comments. Some fans praised the actor’s unique taste in fashion and style, while some praised the throwback picture. One of the users wrote, “A beautiful throwback”, while the other one wrote, “YOU’RE A QUEEN”. Take a look a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories, IGTV and so much more, keeping fans entertained through her social media handle. Earlier to this post, Bebo went on to share a picture with her girl gang from their recent reunion. In the picture, the girl squad can be seen striking some stunning poses looking all dolled up in glamourous avatars. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “When worst comes to worst, the squad comes first. PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action”. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Kareena will next be seen in the much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the American film Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in a lead role. Post that, Kareena will also be seen in the Poo Diaries TV series and the magnum opus Takht.

