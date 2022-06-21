Karan Deol Calls Dad Sunny His 'role Model', Says He 'always Pushes Him To Do Better'

It can be said sans any doubt that for every child, his/her father might be their first hero and role model and in the case of actor Karan Deol, his dad, veteran actor Sunny Deol is everything and a role model that he looks upon. Sunny, who has blessed Bollywood with numerous hits, is still a family man by the end of the day, who maintains a certain pattern of life. Not just Karan Deol, Sunny's discipline towards life and his career is something almost everyone draws inspiration from.

Karan, who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, didn't have a dream debut in the industry. His first film did not perform up to expectations. However, he bounced back again with Velle, which was released in theatres a few months ago. Learning from his mistakes and improving every single day, actor Karan Deol looks up to his father Sunny Deol and learns to live and bounce back when things ain’t going your way.

Karan Deol calls dad Sunny Deol his role model

Karan Deol recently opened up about his bond and the life lessons that he has received from his father, saying, "Whenever he ends the call, he says he always loves me. So we have that bond. He has given me everything that I have asked for. He is my role model and idol who pushes me to do better."

The valuable lesson that Karan has learned from his father is that he has never given up and always sees the positive side of his life. He further added, "He has never given up even at this age, he’s working and the amount of work and effort he is putting in is remarkable and inspiring. Also, he never falls apart, no matter what is going on in his life. He always keeps a straight face and is like a pillar. I haven’t seen a man like him ever and I aspire to be like him."

Karan Deol celebrates the love of his father and how much he has played a huge role in his life. On the work front, he will be soon seen stepping into the shoes of a boxer in Apne 2.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IMKARANDEOL