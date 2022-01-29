Karan Deol Talks About His COVID-19 Journey; Says 'I've Fully Recovered & Feeling Better'

Sunny Deol's son and actor Karan Deol's recent visit to Dubai saw him testing positive for COVID-19 and immediately going into isolation. Karan has now tested negative for the virus and said he's nursing himself back to health by starting 'one-hour walks' post which he'll commence lightweight training. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Velle actor spoke about the symptoms he endured after his diagnosis, his health update as well as 'today's unpredictable times' among other things.

Karan Deol spills beans on his COVID-19 journey

Karan stated he was 'lucky' enough to have gotten mild symptoms, and it wasn't a 'bad bout' for him. Karan further isolated himself for 10 days at a friend's place as he looked after himself. Stating he had 'mild fever and body pain' initially, he mentioned how he started feeling better on the third day.

Talking about these unprecedented times, Karan iterated that one cant say anything about it since it is 'pretty large out everywhere'. "People should take safety and precautions while going about", he added. On how he's taking care of his health post testing negative, Karan said he has started with an hourly walk and will shift to lightweight training after some time.

With the film industry coming to a slowdown amid the pandemic, Karan says it does come as 'disappointing', however, life has taught him its best to be patient. Expressing hope, Karan says we can overcome this situation again as we've done before and till then, people should take safety precautions, sit back and 'wait for it to turn over'.

More on Karan Deol's work front

Karan was recently seen in the crime comedy titled Velle with his uncle Abhay Deol. The multi-starrer comedy-drama came as the official remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster Brochevarevarura helmed by Vivek Athreya. Apart from Karan and Abhay, it also starred Anya Singh, Vishesh Tiwari and Savant Singh in pivotal roles. Even Mouni Roy made a cameo appearance in the film.

The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor will now be seen in Apne 2 alongside veteran star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. It is being helmed by Anil Sharma.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IMKARANDEOL)