Karan Deol Warns Against Fake Twitter Account In His Name

Actor Karan Deol has warned social media users about an impostor operating a fake Twitter profile in his name. Deol, who made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday evening to share a screen shot of the fake Twitter handle, which has a display picture of him and his actor-politician father Sunny Deol.

"Hi Guys, it has come to my attention that the above Twitter account is being used in my name to spread hateful information and is causing serious social disharmony. I would like to once again clarify that this is not me and I do not have a Twitter account," he wrote.

Deol, 30, also urged his fans to report against the fake Twitter page.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Apne 2, in which he will feature alongside his father, grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol. The film will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the 2007 hit drama, and will be produced by Deepak Mukut.

The Deol family announced the sequel of their much-loved family entertainer Apne 2 on November 30. 14 years later after the release of the first installment of the film, the team is up for an encore. Joining the terrific trio this time will be Sunny's elder son Karan Deol, and that makes this project even more interesting. Anil Sharma will be the only director in Bollywood to have worked with the three generations of the Deols.

Bobby Deol shared a video on Instagram while announcing the project. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that the shooting for the film will begin in March 2021 and it is slated to hit the screens during Diwali 2021. Keeping the essence and values of the first film, “Apne 2” takes the original engaging story many notches higher in its action, drama, emotions, and entertainment with new characters being added in. Apart from sharing a video, Bobby shared a picture on Instagram with the director and wrote, “ack with @anilsharma_dir to be produced by @deepakmukut ... #Apne2 in cinemas Diwali 2021.”

