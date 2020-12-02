Dharmendra Talks About His Age And Upcoming Film 'Apne 2', Here's What He Said

Dharmendra is one of the very few celebs in the Hindi film industry to have had a career spanning over 60 years and yet the actor said, in a recent interview, that his time in front of the camera is nowhere near over. He is eagerly waiting to be a part of the upcoming family drama Apne 2, featuring three generations of his family and Karan Deol being the addition to the old cast that includes him and sons Bobby and Sunny. Read on to know more about what he said in the interview:

Dharmendra on his age and future works

Dharmendra in his recent interview with Mid-Day said that he is not afraid of shooting in the ongoing circumstances and that the team will take the required precautions, as everybody needs to act brave. He further said that he is sure this movie will get people in a laugh riot during Diwali 2021; the shoots are to begin in mid-2021. Anil Sharma, who is to direct the upcomer, said the actor can’t stay away from the camera for a long time and often says, 'Camera meri mehbooba hai’, which translates to ‘the Camera is my lover’.

This December 8, the actor will turn 85 and was asked what his motivation is. He mentioned that he stopped counting his age after he turned 60 and that everyone should stay enthusiastic through life. He went on to mention that he still a childlike person and gets excited about the little things in life and stays eager about what will come his way next, as an actor. Dharmendra mentioned how he is a different man in front of the camera and that the instrument loves him.

He added that his dream to become an actor could only be fulfilled because of his fans. He accepted being worried that his fans may stop adoring him one day and that keeps him humble. It also pushes him to experiment with new and different roles. The actor said he looks forward to working in web shows or movies next as he believes the audience’s preference keeps changing every few years.

