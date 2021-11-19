Karan Deol's 'Velle' Trailer Out; Grandfather Dharmendra Pens Special Message For Him

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol might not have had the best debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, but he is looking forward to proving himself with his second film, Velle. While his father had handled the directorial responsibility of his debut, the newcomer once again has a family member associated with the venture, uncle Abhay Deol. Apart from the Dev. D star appearing as his co-star, Karan was showered with blessings from another family member, his grandfather Dharmendra.

The veteran actor penned a note for Karan as the trailer of the comedy-thriller launched online. Dharmendra sent out his best wishes to the cast and crew of the movie. He hoped that his grandson's latest venture is a success.

Dharmendra pens note for Karan Deol as Velle trailer releases

Dharmendra posted a photo of Karan Deol on Instagram to express his 'good luck' to him, his co-stars and the whole unit of Velle. 'God willing, it's a WIN-WIN,' the Sholay star added. He also conveyed his gratitude to their fans and friends for praying for them.

Karan replied to the post, writing, "Thank you bade papa."

Karan's uncle, actor Bobby Deol too shared the trailer and wrote, "Get your Vella squad together,10th Dec 2021."

Velle trailer out

Later, the star kid dropped the trailer of the venture. He stars in the role of one of the 'Vella', which loosely translates to 'unoccupied' and here, it's people who love to "chill and not work." He has two other friends in college, who are also poor in studies, with his father's reaction showing how frustrated he was with their academic performance.

However, there comes a twist in the tale later when they befriend the principal's daughter, played by Anya Singh. To trouble the Principal, they decide to fake a kidnapping, and there's a mystery all around when she gets kidnapped for real.

Abhay Deol also makes a cameo in this trailer, as he tells Mouni Roy the 'almost fully true' story.

The trailer features numerous fun-filled moments, songs and romantic moments.

Velle also stars Zakir Hussain, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari, among others. The movie has been directed by Deven Munjal and is being presented by Ajay Devgn Films. The venture hits the theatres on December 10.