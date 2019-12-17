Karan Singh Grover's Most Stunning Magazine Covers

Karan Singh Grover is an Indian model and actor known for his work in television series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He has also starred in the Indian films Alone and Hate Story 3. In 2019, Grover made a comeback to television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr Rishabh Bajaj, Grover reportedly charged 3 lakhs per day for the role, making him the highest-paid TV actor yet. In 2019, Grover also made his digital debut with BOSS: Baap of Special Services.

Also read: Bipasha Basu's Special Day Surprise From Husband Karan Singh Grover Is All Things Love'

The talented actor is married to Bipasha Basu. He is also quite active on social media. He always serves fans with some of his best looks. Let’s take a look at some of his best looks.

Also read: Kasautii Zindagi Kay: Karan Singh Grover Hint At The Next Mr Bajaj?

Karan Singh Grover's Magazine shoots

Karan Singh Grover recently graced on the cover of one of the leading men's lifestyle magazines. This look is from the FHM magazine photoshoot. Fans have always loved Karan for his incredible smile and chiselled abs. This is what makes him a heartthrob among the TV actors. Karan can be seen playing around in the gym in his athleisure-type attire.

This is from the same magazine but in this one, Karan made the cover. Karan Singh has always impressed fans with his stylish looks and charm, apart from his acting skills. So fans were not surprised when he appeared on the cover of the magazine. Check out some of his more looks. He also appeared on the cover of a magazine along with his wife Bipasha Basu.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.