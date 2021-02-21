Kareena & Saif's Baby Boy Gets Big Bollywood Welcome; Riddhima, Manish & Others Overjoyed

There is good news for the house of the Kapoor & Pataudi families as Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second baby early on Sunday morninbg. The couple has been blessed again with a baby boy after their first child - Taimur Ali Khan. Celebrities have started congratulating the couple and pouring their love on social media for the newborn child.

Bollywood Celebrities Welcome Kareena & Saif's Baby boy

Celebrity Designer Manish Malhotra took to Twitter to congratulate Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan on their newborn baby boy and wrote "Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan."

Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) February 21, 2021

This power couple got congratulatory posts from other celebs also. Kareena's cousin & fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani posted an Instagram story to congratulated the couple, captioning captioned "Congratulations Bebo & Saif! #itsaboy @kareenakapoorkhan."

Image Credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahani/ Instagram

Even Saif Ali Khan's younger sister - jewelry designer Saba Pataudi - expressed her excitement for the newborn on her Instagram post.

Image Credits : Saba Patudi/ Instagram

The story of Kareena & Saif's newborn is spreading like wildfire with netizens sending in their cheers and good wishes.

Image Credits : Instagram

Even comedian Danish Sait, brother of actor Kubbra Sait of Sacred Games fame, tweeted a comical post on the birth of the newborn child on Twitter.

Breaking news #SaifAliKhan & #KareenaKapoor welcome a baby boy. Indian media, here are some fun headlines for you â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/j7PQzTEdE0 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) February 21, 2021

Last night Kareena was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai where she delivered her second son. Randhir Kapoor confirmed to PTI "She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon," Kareena & Saif announced their pregnancy in August last year and made a joint statement thanking their wellwishers "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support".

