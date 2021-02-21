Kareena & Saif's Baby Boy Gets Big Bollywood Welcome; Riddhima, Manish & Others Overjoyed

Quick links:
There is good news for the house of the Kapoor & Pataudi families as Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second baby early on Sunday morninbg. The couple has been blessed again with a baby boy after their first child - Taimur Ali Khan. Celebrities have started congratulating the couple and pouring their love on social media for the newborn child.
Celebrity Designer Manish Malhotra took to Twitter to congratulate Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan on their newborn baby boy and wrote "Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan."
Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan— Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) February 21, 2021
This power couple got congratulatory posts from other celebs also. Kareena's cousin & fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani posted an Instagram story to congratulated the couple, captioning captioned "Congratulations Bebo & Saif! #itsaboy @kareenakapoorkhan."
Image Credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahani/ Instagram
Even Saif Ali Khan's younger sister - jewelry designer Saba Pataudi - expressed her excitement for the newborn on her Instagram post.
Image Credits : Saba Patudi/ Instagram
The story of Kareena & Saif's newborn is spreading like wildfire with netizens sending in their cheers and good wishes.
Image Credits : Instagram
Even comedian Danish Sait, brother of actor Kubbra Sait of Sacred Games fame, tweeted a comical post on the birth of the newborn child on Twitter.
Breaking news #SaifAliKhan & #KareenaKapoor welcome a baby boy. Indian media, here are some fun headlines for you â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/j7PQzTEdE0— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) February 21, 2021
Last night Kareena was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai where she delivered her second son. Randhir Kapoor confirmed to PTI "She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon," Kareena & Saif announced their pregnancy in August last year and made a joint statement thanking their wellwishers "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support".
