Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Arora's Buildings To Be Sanitised & Neighbours Tested For COVID

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora have contracted COVID-19 days after attending a small get-together organised by Rhea Kapoor. Though the actor is taking utmost care and precautions while isolating herself, however, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed that they have sealed Kareena’s residence. Apart from sealing her residence, the medical teams of BMC will conduct RT-PCR testing of the residents staying in the building of the two stars.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor’s spokesperson had issued a statement and emphasised that the actor had quarantined herself after her diagnosis and called her a 'responsible citizen'. The statement read, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on."

#UPDATE | The residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) pic.twitter.com/2xlgOHz0YT — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

"This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family," the statement concluded.

BMC's statement about conducting RT-PCR testing of the star's building

Now, according to BMC, their medical teams will be conducting RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at the residential buildings of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. Apart from this, sanitisation of the building premises will also be done. BMC had earlier shared a statement about the same that read, “The residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her.” According to ANI, Amrita and Kareena had attended several parties recently and hence there are chances that both Kareena and Amrita might be super-spreaders of the virus.

The Mujhse Dosti Karoge actor had confirmed her diagnosis with a post on her Instagram story and had revealed that she has isolated herself after her diagnosis and also stated that her family and staff have received both doses of the vaccine. "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon,” she wrote in her story.

Image: Twitter/ANI