Kareena Kapoor Issues Statement After Testing COVID Positive; Says 'I Am Feeling Ok'

Sharing an Instagram story the actor mentioned that she isolated herself after her diagnosis and also stated that her family and staff have received both doses of the vaccine. She assured her fans and followers that they are not showing any symptoms for now and also mentioned he was 'feeling ok'. Her statement read, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

The earlier released statement from the actor's official spokesperson emphasised that Kapoor had quarantined herself after her diagnosis and called her a 'responsible citizen'. The statement read, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."

