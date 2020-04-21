Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Love Saga Will Make You Believe In True Love

Kareena Kapoor’s journey from being the Poo of Bollywood to being the Begum of Bollywood is quite iconic. Kareena and the Pataudi Prince Saif Ali Khan did multiple movies together, but this ‘It couple’ fell in love with each other while shooting for their action comedy Tashan in 2007. Before Tashan, we had seen them in LOC Kargil, and Omkara. They dated for 5 years since then while Kareena rejected Saif’s proposal twice. Read as we take you through Saifeena’s Love saga.

Saifeena’s Journey Of Togetherness

Kareena first met Saif on the sets of her elder sister’s film. Bebo was dating the Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor for a while then and their relationship was getting bitter as they finally ended breaking up with each other. After that, Kareena and Saif met on the sets of Tashan and it is then that they fell for each other and started dating. They dated for 5 years before they finally got hitched in 2012.

Saif’s ‘Kareena’ Tattoo

In 2009, Just a year into their relationship, Saif planned to get inked that marks the love of his for Bebo. In an interview with a news channel, Saif explained the whole scenario saying, “We were in the car one afternoon in Bandra, talking about David Beckham. I don't know why I brought him up, and then the tattoo came up, and I said, ‘Maybe I should get one on my shoulder, would it look cool?' and Kareena said, ‘Why shoulder? Put it on your arm.' I thought, ‘Maybe a nice K?' and she said, ‘That's a bit ambiguous’.” Saif ended up getting Kareena’s name inked on his forearms which when was first spotted made headlines.

The Grand Wedding

After dating for 5 years, Kareena and Saif finally decided to tie the knot in 2012. Their wedding was a whole week-long celebration which consisted of multiple ceremonies. The couple decided to keep their wedding a private affair and only had their closed ones attending their wedding. The wedding took place at the Taj Mahal Palace.

The couple is blessed with a son, Taimur Ali Khan.

