Post the birth of her second child, Jeh, Kareena Kapoor has been embracing motherhood by dedicating most of her time to both her kids. In terms of her professional commitments, the actor has now finally returned to work and will be shooting for Sujay Ghosh's next directorial, Devotion of suspect X.

The actor shared a picture from Day 1 on the sets where she can be seen getting ready for her role. The actor has reached Kalimpong where the shooting will take place. In the picture, the actor who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is seen sitting on a chair while getting her makeup done.

Kareena Kapoor begins shooting for Devotion of suspect X

With almost an army of people working for the star, the actor's role in the film seems to be a tough one that fans might have not seen before. Kareena can be seen getting ready amidst breathtaking picturesque snow-capped mountains that would leave the fans in awe.

"Day1-Kalimpong…The devotion of suspect X #sujoyGhosh," Kareena wrote alongside the picture. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, this Sujoy Ghosh project will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay Verma and Jaydeep Ahlawat, who have known each other for ages were shooting in Dharamshala for their upcoming film Devotion of suspect X. The two who have known each other for 17 years share a unique bond from the FTII, Pune days.

Getting emotional, Vijay Varma jotted down, “ बहुत दूर से आएँ हैं ‘बड़े बाबू’ दम भर सुस्ता लेते हैं आगे सफ़र बहुत लम्बा है सत्रह साल की Dosti और अब ——“Devotion”@netflix_in #SujoyGhosh (Have travelled a long way, let's take a short break and rest as there is a long way to go. Its been 17 years since we are friends and now) (sic)".

Talking about the film, director Sujoy Ghosh had said in a press statement earlier that The Devotion of Suspect X is “probably the best love story I’ve ever read.” He said to get a chance to adapt it into a film is “an honour.” On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared her happiness of making her debut with such a great project that according to her as "all the right ingredients."