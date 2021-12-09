Kareena Kapoor Captures Jeh Taking His First Steps, Says 'Mera Beta, Time Is Flying'

In 2020, Kareena Kapoor made an official announcement along with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, that they were to soon embrace parenthood for the second time. On February 21 this year, Kareena welcomed Jeh into her family. Since then, the actor has been treating fans and followers with partial glimpses of her newborn baby boy that has been taking over the internet.

Recently, the proud mother took to her Instagram handle and shared how Jeh Ali Khan is trying to stand up and walk. Watching her child take his first baby steps is indeed a beautiful memory. The actor captured the moment and shared it with her fans. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor captures Jeh as he tries to take his first steps

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kareena dropped a picture as she witnessed her son, Jeh, trying to take his first step. Jeh's face is not visible in the picture as he can be seen looking away from the camera. Sharing the post, the doting mommy penned, "It’s the toes that do it for me#mera beta#time is flying. (sic)"

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop lovely messages in the comments section of the post.

Karisma Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Punit Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Rhea Kapoor, and many other celebs also took the opportunity to drop red hearts and heart-eyed faces emoticons.

Well, this isn't the first time, Kareena has shared her favourite moments with fans. Earlier, she posted Jeh Ali Khan's photo with his father, Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen playing together. Kareena managed to capture the adorable moment and post it on her Insta handle with a sweet caption. She wrote, "Love and light (sic)" with a red heart emoji.

On another occasion, Kareena posted a boomerang video featuring Jeh, who can be seen playing on a swing at their home. As Kareena captured Taimur enjoying himself, she penned that he 'fixed' her mood swings.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kareena is currently gearing up for her forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She plays the role of Aamir Khan's love interest in the movie. The film releases on 14 April 2022.

(Image: @kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)