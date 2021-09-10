Kareena Kapoor Clocks Ganesh Chaturthi With Loves Of Her Life; Shares Taimur's Clay Bappa

As the nation marks the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi this year by bringing Bappa to their abode, Bollywood celebrities are sharing glimpses from their celebrations as they send heartwarming wishes to fans. Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have all the more reason to enjoy as it marks their son Jeh's first Ganesh Chaturthi as well as the family's first time celebration at their new residence in Mumbai.

Social media is filled with wishes from celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn and others as they mark the 11-day long festival that concludes on September 21. Kareena Kapoor, who recently launched her book Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be also shared the adorable Ganesha clay idol made by her elder son Taimur as well as the father-son duo donned in ethnic wear as they fold hands in prayer.

Inside Kareena Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, September 10, Kareena uploaded a string of photos in which she can be seen looking simple yet beautiful in a yellow kurta, while Saif was clad in a white kurta-pyjama set and little Taimur in a printed white traditional attire. She also gave a sneak-peek into Tim Tim's sweet recreation of Bappa's idol using colourful clay, pairing it up with two clay mice and various coloured sweets. The caption read, "celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati 🥰 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi". Many of her fans, her best friend Amrita Arora and sister in law Saba Ali Khan reacted to her post with heart emojis. Take a look at Kareena's Instagram post here.

Kareena keeps her social media feed updated with gorgeous photos of her sons Taimur and Jehangir, the names of whom have garnered controversy for a long time. In a recent conversation with The Guardian surrounding the criticism on her sons' names, Bebo expressed concern about the 'unfathomable' trolling, stating that the names were something she and Saif liked, without any ulterior motive attached. Adding that one can't delve into these setbacks, she said 'I have to just focus and get through it'.

On the work front, Kareena will be starring in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to release on Christmas 2021. It is helmed by Advait Chandan. Bebo has also donned the hat of a producer and announced an untitled project in collaboration with Hansal Mehta. The movie is said to be inspired by true events and will be shot across the UK.

(IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN/ INSTA)