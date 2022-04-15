Kareena Kapoor Explains Difficulty Of Getting Family Photo With Saif & Sons In Latest Post

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding that took place on Thursday, April 14. The ceremony was attended only by close friends and family members, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and family.

Just a day after the D-day, Kareena took to social media to share her adorable family photo from Ranbir and Alia's wedding ceremony. While doing so, she also explained the difficulty of trying to get a good photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor smiles with Saif, Taimur and Jeh

The Tashan star opted for a stunning Manish Malhotra saree to attend the event. She completed her look with a statement maangtika, pearl jhumkas, and matching necklace. Meanwhile, a potli bag rounded off her traditional look. Husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh colour coordinated their attires by perfectly complementing Kareena's look. 'Pretty in pink', the family assembled for a happy photo.

However, seemingly it was difficult for mommy Kareena to get her husband and children to pose for the camera. She explained the same in her caption which reads, "This what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture …Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here…Me-Arrey Koi Photo Lo Yar…Click…And this is what I got best guys #The Men of my life#My World. Bhai Ki Shaadi". Take a look at the photo below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are married

Although the duo maintained to be hush about their nuptials until the very last minute, talks of their marriage created a massive buzz on social media in the recent past. Just hours after the wedding, Alia Bhatt took to social media to post the first pictures of the couple as the man and wife. Needless to say, the duo looks nothing less than royalty as they ticked the wedding milestone to begin a new journey together. The couple dodged the usual red colour for wedding attires and set a new trend by opting for ivory Sabyasachi ensembles. Alia and Ranbir also released a joint statement confirming their wedding, the couple stated,

Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love,

Ranbir and Alia

Image: Varindar Chawla/ Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan