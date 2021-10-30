Kareena Kapoor Hangs Around With 'the Love Of Her Life' Taimur In Rajasthan; Shares Pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying basking in the sun with her son Taimur Ali Khan on their fun family outing. Known for being an avid social media user, the actor often shares snippets from her personal life on the photo-sharing platform. After their family trip to the Maldives on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the family is currently vacationing in Rajasthan,

Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur in Rajasthan

Taking to her Instagram on October 30, the 41-year-old shared multiple pictures from her family trip to Rajasthan. In the first picture, she can be seen taking a stroll around while sporting a white tee paired with denim pants. She shared the picture with the caption, ''Hanging around'' with a heart emoji. In the next picture, Taimur Ali Khan was seen resting against the wall as Kareena wrote in the caption, ''With the love of my life'' along with a heart emoji.

Earlier, the actor shared a glimpse of her second son with her husband Saif Ali Khan named Jeh. She poked fun at his stance by writing, ''Downward Dog 👌👌Yoga runs in the family you see😍😍🧘‍♀️#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta ❤️''. Taimur also recently grabbed headlines after pictures of his Halloween party with several other star kids hit the internet. The toddler was dressed up as a cowboy as he sported a white t-shirt, denim pants and long cowboy boots along with a red scarf wrapped around his neck.

He was joined by actor Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakshya and producer Ekta Kapoor's son. The party included sweet treats for the kids as the party planner shared photos from the event on her social media. The duo got married in 2012 and welcomed two sons in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

The actor is all set to star in the upcoming highly anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will reunite to play the role of Laal Singh Chaddha and his wife, respectively. Actors Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh will feature in the supporting cast of the movie. The film is set to release on February 11 in theatres next year.

