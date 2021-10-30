Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Dresses Like A Cowboy For Rooftop Halloween Party: See Pics

With Halloween around the corner, the celebration and parties have already begun. Kareena Kapoor Khan's eldest son Taimur Ali Khan also recently celebrated the spooky month with a rooftop party with his friends. Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's sons Lakssya and Ravi also attended the party.

About a week ago, Taimur attended a Halloween party on a rooftop in Mumbai. The rooftop party had children dressed up in different characters and it took place before Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their two kids went on a vacation in Rajasthan. Patry planner Monica Chhajed shared glimpses of the party via Instagram. In the photos, Taimur seemed like he dressed as a cowboy. He wore a white t-shirt, denim pants and long cowboy boots. He also had a red scarf wrapped around his neck. Taimur also seemed to have a ghost painted on his cheek, as he gave a smile to the camera.

Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's sons join Taimur

Taimur was not the only star kid at the party. he was joined by Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's sons Lakssya and Ravi. Lakssya wore a black outfit to the party while Ravi had a Batman costume. The party had several games and challenges for the kids. As per the Instagram post, the kids had a good time enjoying the spooky festival. The party also had treats for the children. The party organiser also shared some snaps with Kareena and Taimur.

Kareena and Tim attended a halloween party a few days ago! 💗 pic.twitter.com/4obgaGW1Xd — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are vacationing in Rajasthan. Earlier this week, the couple left the city along with their two sons. This is the family's third vacation in the last few months. They had earlier visited the Maldives on Saif and Kareena;'s birthday.

Kareena recently shared a photo of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan via Instagram. The photo did not show Jeh's face who wore a blue t-shirt and grey shorts. In the caption, Kareena wrote, "Downward Dog. Yoga runs in the family you see. 8 months Pike position Mera Beta. Kareen Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their first son Tamiur in 2016 and Jeh in February 2021.

Image: Twitter/@kareenl_fc