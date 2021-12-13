Last Updated:

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Test Positive For COVID-19

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have reportedly been tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes a few days after they were spotted at a party.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Kareena Kapoor khan

Image: Instagram/@amuaroraofficial


Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The report comes a few days after the duo enjoyed a night out with several other notable personalities at producer Rhea Kapoor's dinner party. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test COVID positive

According to the ANI reports, the 41-year-old actor has been tested positive with her close friend actor Amrita Arora, 40, after they were spotted at renowned producer Rhea Kapoor's dinner party on December 8. The party was also attended by actors Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and designer Masaba Gupta. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. 

 

Image: Instagram/@amuaroraofficial

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan is as confused as fans on Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala look
READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan makes THIS 'birthday promise' to herself, shares pic with Saif &Taimur
READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan narrates one of her challenging yet fun 'pregnancy stories'; READ
READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals never thinking about her ‘biological clock’ before Jeh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kareena Kapoor khan, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com