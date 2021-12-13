Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Test Positive For COVID-19

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The report comes a few days after the duo enjoyed a night out with several other notable personalities at producer Rhea Kapoor's dinner party.

According to the ANI reports, the 41-year-old actor has been tested positive with her close friend actor Amrita Arora, 40, after they were spotted at renowned producer Rhea Kapoor's dinner party on December 8. The party was also attended by actors Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and designer Masaba Gupta. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)



