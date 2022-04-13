The wedding celebrations of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have begun with several guests and family members arriving at the groom’s house Vastu. A plethora of stars was spotted making their way into the wedding venue as they kick-started day one of the wedding festivities. After Neetu Kapoor greeted paps outside the house, the other guests were also spotted in their best traditional avatars.

The first one to make their way was Ranbir and Alia’s dear friend-director Ayan Mukerji. Dressed in a yellow kurta, the filmmaker greeted the paps while thanking them as he enters the building. Followed by Ayan were the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma who looked completely resplendent.

Kareena, Karisma, Ayan Mukerji arive for pre-wedding festivties

As per a video posted on Manav Manglani's pap account, a video shows Karisma wearing a mustard embroidered suit while her hair is tied into a bun, on the other hand, Kareena looked beautiful in a white lehenga. Her hair was let open which just added charm to her get up. Followed by the two sisters, other family members include Rima Jain along with her son Adar Jain, wife Anissa Jain, and Armaan Jain.

Producer Arti Shetty was also spotted sitting in the front seat as she shows her excitement about attending the pre-wedding festivity. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor, Natasha Nanda, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were spotted arriving where the soon-to-be mother-in-law greeted fans with a Namaste.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the wedding is all set to take place on April 14 at KrishnaRaj bungalow. Ranbir's uncle and veteran star Randhir Kapoor is also on his way back to Mumbai ahead of the duo's D-day. Heading back from Goa, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Randhir also spilled details about the reception, stating that the family is discussing things presently.

Putting all speculations to rest hovering around the wedding, Ayan Mukerji surprised fans after he released the teaser of Bramastra’s first song Kesariya while sending his love and blessings to the couple who are all set to embark on a new journey.

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla, Manav Manglani