Kareena Kapoor Khan And Other Celebs That Slayed In Pink Ensembles

Pink is a very underrated colour and often not neglected. The colour is surely an alternate if you do not want to sport red ensemble and go for something light and elegant. This is the safest colour to opt for that can be worn in a modern as well traditional style. This wedding season you can surely opt for a pink colour ensemble and still look chic and stylish. Here is how you can take inspiration from Bollywood actors:

1: Kareena Kapoor Khan:

The actor opted for a chikankari blush pink lehenga with tassel lace detail on the dupatta. She kept the look elegant with a simple blow-dried hairdo and kohled eye look. She opted for nude pink lips and a heavily sequinned blouse. The actor completed her look with chandelier earrings.

Kareena also sported signature Manish Malhotra embellished saree with a metallic bralette blouse. She went for signature Kareena makeup and hairdo. She opted for a layered diamond neckpiece with the ensemble.

2: Preity Zinta:

Preity donned a magenta pink ensemble by Manish Malhotra. The actor sported a pink sharara ensemble with golden belt detail. She opted for a blush pink silk fabric dupatta with golden border. She completed the look with minimal makeup and blow-dried hairstyle and a small bindi. She opted for a pearl chandelier earrings.

3: Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hedge opted for a pink threadwork lehenga with embellishments. She went for a bralette style blouse with a deep plunging neckline. She opted no-jewellery look and minimal makeup.

4: Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra opted for a blush pink Sabyasachi saree for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in France. She went for dangler earrings with a mangalsutra with the ensemble. She opted for low bun hairdo with roses in it. She opted for minimal makeup with nude pink lips.

