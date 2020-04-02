Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Contribute To PM CARES & Maha CMRF To Combat COVID-19

On Thursday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a social media post revealed that she, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan, have contributed to PM CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The PM CARES, and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund aims at utilising the donations for containing and combating the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Although Kareena Kapoor Khan did not reveal the amount of donation, she urged everyone to help the organisation.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post:

Recently, in a social media post, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan expressed solitude and extended support to humanitarian organisations like The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Give India Foundation, among others. They pledged to support the organisations and urged everyone to do so. Check out their social media:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are spending quality time with son Taimur Ali Khan during the lockdown. However, reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start the preparations for her role in Karan Johar's Takht. The upcoming movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The historical drama is up for release in 2021.

Besides the upcoming movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan also plays a pivotal role in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, is based on the 1994 English-language film Forrest Gump. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is expected to join the sets of Pavan Kripalani's Bhoot Police after the lockdown.

