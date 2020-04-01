Saif Ali Khan's Latest Movies Streaming On Hotstar To Watch; Check Out The List Here

During the period of lockdown in the country, the OTT platform Hotstar is now streaming the latest movies. Some of the best movies of actor Saif Ali Khan are available to watch on the streaming platform. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of his latest film Jawaani Jaaneman which was loved by the audience for the quirky story and actors' performances. To know which movies of Saif Ali Khan re currently streaming on Hotstar, check out the list below.

Saif Ali Khan movies streaming on Hotstar

Jawaani Jaaneman

Hotstar has added this recently released Bollywood movie to its library. Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, and Tabu. Jawaani Jaaneman was released on 31st January 2020 and has received a positive review from the audience. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.2. The film is perfect if you are looking to watch a fun comedy with a touch of drama.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie was produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film starred actors like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan. The story of the film revolves around the 17th century Maratha Emperor Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His loyal general Tanhaji Malusare in the film, is supposed to capture the fort Kondana and protect the kingdom from the Mughals. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has an IMDb rating of 7.9 stars.

Kaalakaandi

Kaalakaandi is another film of Saif Ali Khan that is currently streaming on Hotstar. The movie is produced under the banner of Cinestaan Film Company, Flying Unicorn Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Immortal Police and directed by Akshat Verma. The story is about three different people's stories in one night. According to Box-office India, the movie received a bad verdict. IMDb rated the film Kaalakaandi with 6.2 stars.

Humshakals

Humshakals is a movie starring Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor in the lead. The movie earned a bad verdict from critics and audiences and scored 1.8 stars from IMDb. The screenplay of the film was written by Robin Bhatt and direction, story and dialogues of the film were done by Sajid Khan.

