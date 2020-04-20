Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Mother Babita On Her Birthday With A Throwback Pic

Babita Kapoor, popular actor and wife of Randhir Kapoor, was born on April 20. The actor celebrates her 73rd birthday this year. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her social media to wish her mom on the birthday. The actor shared an old picture of Babita with daddy Randhir Kapoor. The couple looks absolutely stunning in this throwback picture.

Kareena Kapoor wishes mom Babita Kapoor for her birthday

Dressed in a pink ruffled outfit, Babita is seen pulling off open hair and a pair of chic glares. The actor is happily posing next to husband Randhir Kapoor who has one hand around Babita's shoulder and is dressed in a checkered shirt sporting his signature hairstyle. Posting it on her Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️." [sic]

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to share a close bond with her mother Babita Kapoor. The mother-daughters trio is often snapped spending time together as they go for lunches and vacations. The three were also snapped together at Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood premiere. Sharing a selfie from the event on her social media, Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, "Wonder women... My life in colour 🦋🦋🦋." [sic]

Babita Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dus Lakh in 1966. Her 1967 romantic thriller Raaz opposite Rajesh Khanna gained her even more popularity. She then went on to become a part of multiple hits like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Aulaad, Kismat and more. Following her marriage to Randhir Kapoor in 1971, the actor retired from acting. The duo reportedly separated in 1988 but reconciled in 2007 after living separately or years.

