Kareena Kapoor Khan To Alia Bhatt: What Did Bollywood Celebs Do Over The Weekend?

Many Bollywood celebrities have been seen posting more actively on social media during this quarantine to keep their fans updated. Their posts serve as a source of entertainment for all those who are working from home. Many celebs have also taken up philanthropic activities, while some are spreading awareness about staying indoors. Check out what famous Bollywood actresses, from Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, did over the weekend.

Kareena Kapoor Khan lockdown weekend time

Kareena Kapoor shared a pic of how her son Taimur and her husband were painting away during the weekend. She tagged them as 'in-house Picassos' after seeing how the duo was painting on walls.

Malaika Arora in lockdown

Malaika showcased how she is staying positive during these tough times by sharing her virtual workout video. She did a full-body workout with her friend Jahnavi Patwardhan while being connected online.

Richa Chadha lockdown routine

Richa Chadha shared how she spent her time gardening over the weekend. She also shared a post on April 18, which is World Heritage Day, commemorating the day. Richa Chadha also shared an interesting post where she showcased her different collection of perfumes that she uses for her different characters.

Alia Bhatt lockdown routine

Alia Bhatt shared a post stating that she is relying on her virtual gym partners during the lockdown.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan shared a behind-the-scenes clip from when she was shooting with Akshay Kumar for their movie Mission Mangal. The two can be seen in a hilarious avatar punching each other on the sets.

