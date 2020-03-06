Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Stunner In These Polka Dot Dresses; See Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Good Newwz. For 2020, she has an interesting lineup of movies like Angrezi Medium, Takht, and Laal Singh Chaddha. The Heroine actor made her debut with J.P Dutta’s critically acclaimed Refugee, starring opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Since then, she has come a long way and has proved her mettle time and again, with many movies like 3 Idiots, Chameli, and Jab We Met, to name a few. Apart from her acting skills, the actor has always given her fans outfit goals. Here are the actor’s appearances in the polka dot dresses.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Looks Stunning In A Lucknowi Chikankari Lehenga

Kareen Kapoor Khan slays in polka dot dresses

The actor stepped out for a Christmas party in a pale orange jumpsuit. Her attire had long flared pants that brushed the floors and were cinched by a matching belt. She styled her look with black statement sunglasses. Kareena opted for a red lip shade to complete her look.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Movies That Did Not Work Wonders At The Box-office

To celebrate Taimur's birthday, Kapoor Kapoor Khan opted for a sheer black dress with white polka dots. The button-down dress came with a tie-up scarf around the waist in the same print. Kareena Kapoor opted for comfy but trendy white sneakers with gold detailing. She opted for an effortless, chic bun for her hairstyle, statement sunglasses, and berry lip shade to complete her look.

Work Front

On the professional front, the Veere Di Wedding actor will be seen in Angrezi Medium and Lal Singh Chaddha. Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania, and it stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal. Lal Singh Chaddha will be featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role and the movie is directed by Advait Chandan.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups Her Glamour Quotient, Stuns In Shimmery Dress

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Receives Taimur's Portrait As Gift, Actress Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.