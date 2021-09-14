Kareena Kapoor Khan Is As Confused As Fans On Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala Look

This year, the most fashionable event, Met Gala 2021, had a spectacular display of sartorial dressing styles by some amazing celebrities. With this years’ theme as In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, the celebrities were seen dressed up in their best outfits that caught numerous eyeballs. One such bizarre outfit by beauty mogul Kim Kardashian caught the attention of the fans on social media. Not just the fans, her mysterious all-black attire, has left Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor puzzled.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star covered her face in black as she stormed through the red carpet. Kim donned a Balenciaga bodysuit outfit, with a long train, heels and a high ponytail, that emerged from the cavity of her face covering. She arrived on the red carpet solo and then had the company of Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. The reality tv star's look garnered attention from fans and celebrities alike.

Kim's bizarre ensemble had appeared to have left Kareena Kapoor scratching her head. The Tashan actor took to her Instagram stories and penned her confusion regarding the outfit. “Ye kya ho raha hai (What is even happening)." Kareena also added a face without mouth and cringe-face emoticon.

Kareena Kapoor gets puzzled over Kim Kardashian's bizarre Met Gala outfit

Other guests at the event included Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, and Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendez, Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey Baldwin, and more, who gave a tough competition to each other when it comes to flaunting their style. However, this year, no Indian celebrity was spotted at the gala event. The invitation-only gala is a fundraising benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition which this year is titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The event was postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and September 13 gathering was about a third smaller than usual with around 300 guests. There were some entertaining scenes backstage too as Justin Bieber had an after-dinner performance. Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet, and Amanda Gorman were the hosts for the evening.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is currently wrapping the last schedule of her upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. Apart from Kareena and Aamir, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles.

(IMAGE: InstagramInstagram/Metgala2021/PTI)