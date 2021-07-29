Kareena Kapoor Khan Nails Her Maternity Look In This Throwback Picture; Check Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave birth to her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan, a baby boy named Jeh. Kareena, fondly called Bebo, has always been a fashion inspiration for netizens who look up to her for tips related to maternity looks and more. The actor is quite familiar with the maternity fashion trend, right from the birth of her baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. And yet again, Kareena has nailed the maternity look as she shared a throwback picture of herself in a flowy gown.

Kareena Kapoor's maternity fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself from the days of her pregnancy. The actor in the photo was seen wearing a high slit flowy green dress. Kapoor looked absolutely gorgeous with a minimal hint of makeup and used a black neckpiece along with a black handbag to complete her look. While sharing the photo she wrote "Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a lil' too much while expecting."

Fans react to Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Kareena's maternity look and left their comments. One fan wrote that Kareena was a trendsetter for a reason while another fan urged Bebo to keep posting pictures like these. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Sara Ali Khan shares the first picture of Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh

Netizens got a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh through Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post. Taking to her Instagram on the occasion of Bakri Eid, Sara shared a family photo that also included her brothers Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While sharing the photo Sara put an emoji on Jeh's face to not reveal it to the public. Her caption read, "Eid Mubarak, May Allah grants everyone peace, prosperity and positivity. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all #stay safe #gratitude."

Kareena Kapoor launches her new book titled 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena Kapoor donned the hat of a writer and recently released her new book titled Pregnancy Bible. The actor shares two sons, Taimur and Jeh with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan. The book will cover Kareena's pregnancy journey. The actor announced the release of her book through her Instagram and wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today."

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

