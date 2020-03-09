Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up About Being Tagged As Karisma's Sister In Early Career

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about the rejection she faced early in her career and how she managed to emerge from under the shadow of her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor. The actor was in a conversation with a leading portal on the occasion of Women's Day. Bebo revealed that her parents have been supportive when it came to her. She shared that a lot of people looked at her as Lolo's sister and that she is proud of it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about being tagged as Karisma Kapoor's sister

The Good Newwz actor shared that she thinks whatever she is has a lot to do with Karisma Kapoor. She added that she had her own struggle when it came to breaking that image because she was attached to being Karisma Kapoor's sister and came from the Kapoor family. Kareena Kapoor Khan also said that people have this perception that star kids don't have their own share of struggles.

Talking about the initial apprehension about her body type, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she was very happy in her size and body. She added that she was chubby and she liked it. She also said that she loves her Parathas and that she is a typical Punjabi Kudi. She shared that the pressure took over and people questioned if she would look good in glamorous roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now one of the highest-paid stars in the Bollywood industry. Commenting on the pay disparity in the industry, she shared that she did demand a certain fee and felt that there is nothing wrong with it. She added that one puts in an equal amount of time and effort, so it is obvious that one needs a certain amount. She also shared that now there is a lot of discussion about the pay disparity but when she said it earlier, no one really paid attention to it. She also added that she has been replaced for demanding a certain amount and said that it is just that the fans don't get to hear about it.

