After Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Gets Called Out By Diet Sabya For 'moon Print' Outfit

Actor Karisma Kapoor, who is making her digital debut with ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series Mentalhood, is currently busy with promotions and was spotted wearing a moon-print suit by 'Never Fully Dressed' on February 23. Fashion critic and a popular anonymous account — Diet Sabya — known for exposing plagiarism in fashion, called Kapoor out for outfit.

Diet Sabya alleged how Karisma's moon-print suit was a blatant copy of Marine Serre's signature crescent moon designs that have been out there in the market for a while now.

Karisma's Digital Debut

Karisma Kapoor, who has been away from the big screen since 2012 (Dangerous Ishq), will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' that airs on March 11. Talking to reporters at the show's trailer launch, Karisma said nothing is more important to her than being a mother to her two children and she is confident that series will able to connect with women all over the country.

"When Ekta (Kapoor) approached me for the show and I heard the story, I just couldn't say no. The script is so relevant today. Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. All my awards on one side and my children on the other. My entire career on one side, my kids on the other," the 45-year-old actor said.

"When I heard the script and what it teaches you... It's so relevant to so many mothers and women out there that I just couldn't say no," she added. The series also stars Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul. Karisma said the show aims to entertain but at the same time, it also addresses relevant issues like surrogacy and bullying.

"There's a meaning, learning behind the show. Each episode has a message for everyone. Even men watching it would say 'Oh my God! I didn't realise this.' We deal with bullying, gender, exam fever, and surrogacy. It's actually entertainment with learning which is so beautiful," the actor said.

Written by Ritu Bhatia and directed by Karishma Kohli, the show will start streaming from March 11.

