Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu; View

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to share a birthday post for her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu as he turned a year older today. The actor shared a stunning throwback picture and penned a sweet wish for the birthday boy. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback family picture that is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing in the pool with Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Inaaya Kemmu. Bebo donned a hot pink bikini, while Soha sported a white and red polka dot bikini. They can be seen all smiles for the camera.

Along with the post, the actor penned a sweet wish. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, brother-in-law... I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one”. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post below.

As soon as Kareena shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users went on to wish the birthday boy, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Happy wala birthday krunal ❤️❤️and happy family”. Another user wrote, “such an amazing picture”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at the post below.

Kunal Kemmu's movies

Kunal Kemmu began his acting career as a child artist in 1987 when he was cast in the series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam. In 1993, he debuted in the film industry with his debut film, Sir. There has been no turning back for him since then. Kunal played pivotal roles in films until he wowed audiences with his performance as the lead in Kalyug and the most recent one, Lootcase in 2020. Kunal won the hearts of many for his lead role in the 2020 film Lootcase. He was named Best Actor (Comedy) at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, and he expressed his joy and humility. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Go Goa Gone 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Vir Das in lead roles.

Image: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

