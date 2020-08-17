Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Dated For 5 Years Before Tying The Knot; Read More Facts

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are two very prominent actors in Bollywood. Kareena made her debut in the 2000 war film Refugee and Saif made his debut with Yash Chopra's drama Parampara (1993). The two actors married in 2012, following a long courtship period. The couple also has a son together named Taimur. Let's take a look at 10 interesting facts about the couple:

1. Kareena doesn't mind other girls checking Saif out

A popular magazine, Cosmopolitan, reported that Kareena did not mind when girls checked out Saif. The report also mentioned that she was completely fine with it and had no problem whatsoever.

2. The vegetarian couple

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a vegetarian and it is reported that Kareena also convinced Saif to cut back on his meat consumption.

3. Kareena made the first move on Saif

Many media outlets have reported that it was actually Kareena who made the first move on Saif. She apparently mentioned in a talk show that Saif would have never made the first move on her.

4. Where did Saif propose to Kareena?

Saif popped the marriage question to Kareena in Greece, the Jab We Met actor had revealed on a talk show. This reveal took place after Priyanka, on the same show, had talked about how Nick had proposed to her in Greece as well.

5. Kareena is good friends with Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan mentioned on a popular talk show that she sees Kareena as a friend and that it was never awkward or uncomfortable for her to have Kareena in her life.

6. Saif and Kareena were seen together in 9 movies

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have appeared together in a total of 9 movies. These movies are - LOC Kargil, Omkara, Roadside Romeo, Bombay Talkies, Tashan, Om Shant Om, Happy Ending, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan.

7. Kareena wore Saif's mother's dress for her wedding

Kareena had opted for Sharmila Tagore's sharara for her wedding. Designer Ritu Kumar had altered the wedding outfit a bit but the dress was a part of the Pataudi family custom.

8. Kareena Kapoor has never met Saif's ex-wife

Kareena Kapoor once mentioned on a popular talk show that she had never met Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh and also didn't feel awkward about the fact that Saif was previously married.

9. Tashan was the turning point

Reportedly, Kareena started liking Saif when they did the movie Tashan together. The couple started dating after that.

10. The couple dated for 5 years before getting married

As reported by many news outlets, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif dated for about 5 years before they actually got married to each other.

Promo Pic Credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

