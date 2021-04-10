Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Photo Of Taimur Ali Khan Doing Yoga Stretches

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to her fitness regime post embracing parenthood once again in the month of February, this year. Not only is the actor keen on following a healthy lifestyle, but she is also motivating her son Taimur Ali Khan to stay fit as well. On Saturday, April 10, the Jab We Met star, took to her Instagram space to share a picture from her fitness session featuring little munchkin Taimur.

Taimur Ali Khan performing Yoga stretch?

In the post, adorable Taimur appears to be stretching on a pink fitness mat. The star kid donned a white t-shirt and blue shorts when mother Kareena clicked this picture of her 4-year-old baby. The matriarch captioned the post alongside a hilarious caption that had left fans in splits. Kareena quipped, “Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know” before adding laughing emoticons. Check out a glimpse from the mother-son duo’s ‘lockdown yoga’ in the post below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor couldn’t help themselves from complementing the ‘Chote Nawab’. While some were left awed by the photo, many others filled Kareena’s comment section with red heart and smiley emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This picture just comes a day after the avid fitness enthusiast motivated her fans to get up and carry on their fitness routine. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star took to her Instagram handle to share a mid-workout selfie. Kareena has left her hair open and could be seen lying on the floor, donning her workout ensemble. She wrote, "Get up and move it move it”, while sharing her IG post. Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is back to work post her maternal break. She is currently hosting the radio show, What Women Want and gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Lal Singh Chadha. The plot of the film is based on the Hollywood film, Forest Gump. Khan's last on-screen appearances were in Good Newzz and Veere Di Wedding, which hit screens in the year 2019.

(Promo Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)