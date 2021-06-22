Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of Saif And Taimur Doing Yoga: 'Inspiration Starts At Home'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an unseen picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan while the duo was performing yoga at home on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021. In the pic, the father-son duo was seen performing the same yoga postures on different mats. While Saif donned a blue tee, Taimur too colour-coordinated with his dad. Sharing the same, Bebo wrote, "Following suit for International Yoga Day is the husband and the son... we’re always inspiring each other because inspiration starts at home."

As soon as Kareena's post was up on the internet, it met with a flurry of comments. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Punit Malhotra, Poonam Damania, dropped endearing comments. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi wrote, "I think son nailed it. Cutest men in blue."

The Good Newwz actor also dug out an old picture from one of her holidays in the past. She stunned in a white and pink polka dot bikini by the beach as she left her hair naturally open. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Happy International Yoga Day. Free your mind." In no time, Kareena's bikini pic went viral on the internet.

In another note, she wrote that her yoga journey began in 2006 when she signed Tashan and Jab We Met. She added it kept her fit and strong. Kapoor continued, "Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it."

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s comedy-drama titled Angrezi Medium, alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. Meanwhile, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, Manu Rishi and Radhika Madan played pivotal roles.

She will next be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, directed by Advait Chandan. Last year in October, she wrapped up shooting for her segments in the movie. The makers have yet not revealed the release date due to the pandemic. She had shared a picture from the sets when she was more than five months pregnant with her second child.

