Kareena Kapoor Khan Starts Working Out After Birth Of Second Baby, Shares Selfies

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and shared a series of pics before kick-starting her workout. She pulled off a black bralette and tied a neat hair bun. Sharing the same, she wrote, “I need a tan. Ok going to workout now.” It's been over a month since Bebo gave birth to her second baby boy. Earlier, she stepped out in the city in less than a month after the arrival of her child and opted for a hair makeover.

Kareena Kapoor starts working out

As soon as the news of Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby on February 21 flared all over the internet, fans and celebs in huge numbers congratulated Saif Ali Khan and her. The very next day after her discharge from Breach Candy Hospital, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted outside Bebo's residence as they made a visit to see her baby. They took a moment and individually posed for the paps and left in separate cars.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, sister Karisma Kapoor with daughter Samaira, Sara Ali Khan, and many others visited the actor at her Bandra residence. Kareena has yet not revealed the name of her son. Meanwhile, a bunch of Kareena Kapoor Khan's workout photos surfaced on Instagram while she was pregnant with her son. The Good Newwz actor performed yoga, stretching and indoor exercises while flaunting her bump. She wrote, "A little bit of yoga. A little bit of calm, starting strong."

On the work front, this week, Kareena Kapoor Khan began shooting for her new venture. Her team gave a peek by sharing a BTS video of her first project. In the clip, Kareena sat on a couch while playing with her hair. The actor pulled off a casual shirt dress. She was also papped after she left the studio. Apart from this, Bebo has Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in the pipeline. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and Mona Singh will be seen essaying a supporting role in the outing. She wrapped up shooting for the same in October 2020 and penned a lengthy heartfelt note.