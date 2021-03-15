Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff And Other Celebs Wish Alia Bhatt On Her 28th Birthday

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28th birthday on Monday, March 15. Several Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and wished her happy birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were among the few celebs who took to Instagram and wished the actor a happy 28th. Take a look at all their wishes below.

Bollywood sends wishes on Alia Bhatt's birthday

Kareena posted a picture of Alia in a polaroid filter and wrote, " Happy birthday superstar. Continue to shine like no one can @aliabhatt". Tiger Shroff wrote, "Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt. Wish you the best of health and happiness always!". Alia's Student Of The Year co-star Varun Dhawan shared a picture of her during the promotions of their film and wrote, "Happy birthday A", with a birthday cake emoji.

Katrina Kaif wished Alia Bhatt by writing, “Happiest of every days today and always @aliabhatt May you conquer the world and achieve all your hearts desires.” She also shared a picture of Alia.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wished the actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful!” Janhvi Kapoor shared a sweet birthday wish for Alia. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the ultimate queen. May you continue to amaze us and shine always." Kiara Advani's Instagram story read, "Happy birthday, you beautiful and incredibly talented soul. Sending you lots of love and sunshine! (sic)".

Madhuri Dixit Nene penned a special note for her Kalank co-star star. She mentioned, "Happy birthday, dear Alia. You are an amazing actor and it was lovely working with you. Wish you the best for #GangubaiKathiawadi (sic)".

Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal too wished Alia on her birthday. Take a look at the screeshot of his Instagram story below.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi flick Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia also unveiled the first look poster of her character Sita in the upcoming film RRR by filmmaker S.S Rajamouli. The film is set for release on October 13, 2021. Meanwhile, her next film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on July 30.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.