Kareena Kapoor Khan Weekly Roundup: What Has The Actress Been Upto This Week?

From meeting up with the family to celebrating the festival of colours, Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her fans in the loop with her weekly activity via social media. The Omkara star Kareena has been keeping busy with her personal as well as professional life. Let's take a look at what the 40-year-old actress has been up to for the week.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts

Kareena posted a no-makeup selfie

Posting a sun-kissed selfie, Kareena uploaded a close-up shot of her natural face with a sweet caption. She captioned the post writing 'the highlights in your hair that catch your eyes'. Further adding that she has been blinded and that she is not the lady in red. The no-makeup selfie was much liked by many celebrities and fans alike who commented praises for the actress under the post.

Meeting up with the family

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post this week was a throwback of her trip to London with her family. In the picture, Kareena can be seen with her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan, Mother Babita Kapoor, Sister Karishma Kapoor, and her two kids. The throwback picture was captioned writing that it is always better together. Expressing her desire to go back to the vacation, Kareena wrote that she can not wait to be back in London.

Celebrating colours!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos on her Instagram this week showed her celebrating the auspicious festival of Holi. Posting a video from her shot from Gabbar movie, Kareena can be seen playing Holi along with Akshay Kumar. She wrote in her caption that she was reminiscing the happy Holi days. Kareena also shared an adorable picture of her son Taimur who was drenched in the colours of Holi and posing for the camera. Wishing her fans a happy Holi, Kareena urged her fans to stay home to play Holi this year and to stay safe.

5 years of Ki and Ka

Posting a throwback picture from her shooting days from the movie Ki and Ka, Kareena celebrated 5 years of the movie. Writing in the caption, that she enjoyed the movie very much. Kareena also revealed that Taimur was conceived right after this film. Asking for a sequel, Kareena wrote that she would want to work with Arjun Kapoor once again and funnily wrote that will continue to ask him to bring 'chappal'.

Promo Pic Credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan IG