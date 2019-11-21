Kareena Kapoor Khan's And Shahid Kapoor's Best Dialogues From Jab We Met

Jab We Met, a romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is an iconic film. Released in 2007, this Imtiaz Ali film broke box-office records and received rave reviews from the audience and also the critics. The story revolves around Shahid Kapoor’s character Aditya, a heartbroken business tycoon whose life takes a drastic turn after he meets Geet, played by Kareen Kapoor Khan. Let's look at twelve of the best dialogues from the movie:

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Other Celebs That Slayed In Pink Ensembles

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Ali Khan Spotted In Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To The Ajay Devgn And Saif Ali Khan Starrer Tanhaji

“Sikhni hoon main ... Bhatinda ki!”

“Mein apni favourite hoon!”

Aditya: Kyun khel rahi ho apni zindagi se Geet? Geet: Kyunki yeh mera favorite game hai, Zindagi! Jaise logon ka hota hai na Badminton, Cricket, mera bhi hai, zindagi!

“Batao tumhe main kaisi lagti hun? Achi Lagti hun? Fataak? Mast? Agar tum mujhe like karte ho, toh meri sister ko bhi like karoge! Roop, meri cousin. Bilkulll meri jaisi hai"

“Kutte, ullu ke patthe....you bastard....saale suar ki aulad...tujhe kya laga tu mujhe chodd dega to mai jindagi bhar tadapti rahungi? Kaminey kidde padenge tere upar, kutte ki maut marega …aur marne ke baad narak ki aag mai tu jayega.....teri ma ki…”

“Tum hamesha aaise hi bakwaas karti ho ya aaj koi special occasion hai?”

“Aaj tak life mein ek train nahi chhuti meri, thank you babaji mera record tutne se bacha liya!”

“Jab koi pyaar mein hota hai.. toh koi sahi galat nahin hota”

“Bachpan se hi naa … mujhe shaadi karne ka bahut craze hai, by god”

“Tumhe uthakar museum mein rakhna chahiye … ticket lagni chahiye tumhe dekhne ke liye”

“Ab toh mera haath chhod do … itni bhi sundar nahin hoon main”

“Aap convince hogaye ya main aur bolu?”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will star alongside Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is also set to appear in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. Good Newwz will release in December this year and Jersey will be released in 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.