Kareena Kapoor Khan's Five Most Epic Moments Breaking Stereotypes

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian Bollywood actor who has always been in the news for her outspokenness. Whether the headlines are of Kareena Kapoor's movie choices or her open support of Karisma, she has always been vocal about her opinions. Kareena Kapoor also stands out of the crowd because fans see her questioning apparent stereotypical norms of today's world. Let's talk about five epic times when Kareen Kapoor broke stereotypes.

When Kareena tied the knot

Kareena Kapoor Khan questioned social and religious norms when she married her longtime beau, Saif Ali Khan. By marrying an older, divorced man with a different religious background, Kareena broke many stereotypes. She was also questioned regarding her acceptance of Saif's children. But she was very vocal about accepting them.

The movie Ki & Ka

Kareena Kapoor's Ki & Ka questioned the norm of the gender's role as the breadwinner of the home. The film depicted the story of a couple where the husband is a stay-at-home guy while Kareena's character played a working girl. She is portrayed as an independent, working woman who earns for the house while her husband stays at home to look after running of the house.

The desire to have a girl child

Kareena, during her pregnancy, was endorsing the "I am a girl child" campaign. She spoke at the Global Citizen Movement launch and exclaimed that she was tired of people asking her about her preference between a girl or a boy. In despair, Kareena said that she was shocked that we still live in such a society where things like this exist.

Her pregnancy looks have been 'goals’

Kareena questioned the hypocritical idea that a pregnant woman shouldn't showoff her baby bump. When she was expecting Taimur, she set major style goals by flaunting her baby bump. She carried her pregnancy with poise and grace instead of hiding it. Kareena Kapoor made it clear in multiple interviews that pregnancy is something to be proud of rather than a reason to bring any woman down.

The #WhatWomenWant moment

Kareena Kapoor recently started a radio show on Ishq.com (104.8 FM) called #WhatWomenWant. The show is all about women narrating their story of breaking stereotypical opinions of society. She also did an event for the same. The basic format of the show is to invite different celebrities and talk about their experience of stereotypes and overcoming them. Kareena Kapoor challenged the societal idea that women cannot speak about their issues or are looked down upon for the same reason.

