Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Mirror Selfie Gives Glimpse Of 'new Normal' Amid COVID-19

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than six million followers. She recently posted a picture of herself showcasing the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In her latest mirror selfie, she is seen in a casual look as she wore a sleeveless top over a black track pant with her hair tied up. The pool behind her can also be seen from her window mirror selfie.

Kareena captioned it with a phrase that is often written in the mirror of a vehicle. She wrote that the object in the mirror glass are closer than they appear. The actor was discussing the coronavirus guidelines as she advised people to maintain social distancing, which she called the new normal. Check out her post below.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post on new normal

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post caught much attention. Many left red heart, heart eyes, and fire emoticons in the comment section. Some even praised her picture and called her beautiful. Take a look at a few reactions to her latest post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing advice on following the COVID-19 protocols on her Instagram handle. She urged her followers to wear masks and go out only if necessary. The actor was seen shooting for one of her projects amid the pandemic. While she was sitting in her vanity van with a mask, her team was all masked up as they did her makeup. She even called it the new normal. Kareena recommended exercising or doing yoga at home in the lockdown period. Check out some of Kareena Kapoor's photos related to the coronavirus safety rules.

Kareen Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium with the late Irrfan Khan. Her upcoming project is Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The comedy-drama film is an adaptation of the Academy Award Best Picture winner Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks. The Bollywood remake is scheduled to release on December 24, 2021.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN INSTAGRAM

