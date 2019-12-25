Kareena Kapoor Khan's Most Beautiful Wedding-inspired Looks

Kareena Kapoor is a popular Indian actor with a firm footing in Bollywood. She has worked in several popular films and is now among the elite actors of India. She is married to Saif Ali Khan and they have a child together named Taimur. She is soon going to appear on-screen with Akshay Kumar in the movie Good Newwz. The actor is also known for her distinctive style and her edgy looks. Kareena attracts everyone wherever she goes. Let's take a brief look into the wedding inspired looks of this diva.

She is wearing a navy blue outfit. This look compliments her machismo and she's done it better than the men. From her earrings to her heels, the whole look makes her look effortlessly stylish and elegant.

This is her look at a wedding. She attended this wedding with Saif Ali Khan. Kareena is wearing a fiery red dress with golden earrings.

This look is from her photoshoot with Saif. The couple look stylish as well as elegant at the same time. They also give us some major style and couple goals.

