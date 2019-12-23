Akshay Kumar Praises 'Good Newwz' Co-star Kareena Kapoor

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Good Newwz as he continues to promote the film on a full swing. The actor has been in the news lately for his participation in all the events related to his upcoming comedy entertainer which will release in theaters on December 27. The film features actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor for the first time since their last release in 2004.

In an interview with a national daily, Akshay Kumar spoke about his co-star's career choices since the last time they had been cast together and compared her to fine wine as he claimed that the Jab We Met actor has only gotten better with every film that she has done.

Kareena Kapoor had reportedly been quick in her reply to this as she revealed that Akshay, a teetotaler, does not know the taste of wine. Akshay Kumar also praised Kareena's choice of films by stating that she has always taken risks and opted for films on her own terms.

What's next for the actors?

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, has several releases lined up in the coming year. Akshay Kumar is busy promoting Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The film will release hit the theaters after Christmas. The actor will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar is currently filming Raghava Lawrence's comedy horror film Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani. The film is reportedly a remake of the Telegu film, Kanchana. Meanwhile, post Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht.

