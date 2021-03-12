Kareena Kapoor Khan's Nephew Kiaan Turns 11, Gets Sweet Note From His Aunt

Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor celebrates his 11th birthday today on March 12, Friday. As wishes were pouring in for the latter, his aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable post wishing him. Sharing Kiaan Raj Kapoor's picture on social media, Kareena penned a sweet note for the birthday boy. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday our precious Kiu".

Kareena's sweet note for nephew Kiaan

In Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post, the actor shared a throwback picture of little munchkin Kiaan. The latter is seen donning a green sweatshirt, paired with denim pants. Kiaan Raj Kapoor struck an adorable pose in this picture. Wishing him on his 11th birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "The biggest bro to my babies... I love you".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Kareena Kapoor were quick to share their responses. Several celebs also commented on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post. Personalities like Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Saba Ali Khan, Amrita Rao, Karisma Kapoor and others commented on the post. While Malaika Arora wrote, "Cutieeeeeee", Saba Ali Khan added, "Happy birthday kiaan". Manish Malhotra, Amrita Rao and Karisma Kapoor dropped hearts in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Wish u very very happy birthday", while another called him "cute". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

On March 11, Karisma Kapoor's daughter and Kareena's niece Samaira celebrated her 16th birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with Kiaan and Samaira. In this post, Kareena can be seen hugging Samaira, while baby Kiaan stood next to them. She also penned a lovely noted dedicated to her niece Samaira.

Kareena Kapoor Khan note for her niece

You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever.

Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby Happy birthday Samuuuu â¤ï¸â¤ï¸

