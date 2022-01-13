Kareena Kapoor Kickstarts Workout Session Post COVID, Shows Jeh's Toy Car To Fans; See Pic

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is a very big foodie, but she also makes sure that she does proper yoga to ensure he fitness. This can be seen in the actor's latest post on social media, where she gave a little sneak peek at her yoga session. With this, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor also showcased her son, Jeh's favourite toy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a picture from her yoga session and the Jab We Met actor could be seen in all smiles. For the unversed, Kareena moved into a new space last year, which is larger than her previous one and she totally loves it. The Tashaan actor has also opened up about her favourite spot at home in the caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Back at my most favourite spot…My yoga Mat❤️with my favourite girl… long road ahead but we can do this 💪oh!is that my car at the back? (sic)" She looked all happy and flushed while posing for the camera in her workout gear.

Kareena gives a glimpse at Jeh's toy car

Apart from that, Kareena shared a glimpse of her younger boy, Jeh's toy car. The little white car, which is placed just next to her Yoga mat, is something her son Jeh adores to sit and drive around in.

The Agent Vinod actor welcomed their second child, Jeh in this new home. Since then, she has been giving cute glimpses of her son to fans whenever she gets a chance to do so on social media.

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Kareena is currently gearing up for her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film. She plays the role of Aamir Khan's love interest in the movie.

The film, directed by Advait Chandan, has been written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Aamir Khan as an actor and as a producer as well. Apart from that, the producers include Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. The film was slated to release on Valentine's Day but now the makers have shifted the movie's release date to 14 April 2022.

(Image: @kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)